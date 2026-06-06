Rafael Leao celebrates with AC Milan teammate Adrien Rabiot (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

AC Milan star Rafael Leao has spoken out on his future by making it clear he wants a new challenge and would welcome a transfer to the Premier League.

The Portugal international has shone during his time with Milan, and it now seems he’s ready to move on after all he’s achieved in Italian football.

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Our information is that Leao has been offered to Arsenal and Manchester United, while he also has interest from elsewhere as he looks to find a new club this summer.

Milan would prefer not to sell, but it could be tricky for them to keep Leao now that he’s gone public to make it clear how keen he is to experience something new.

Rafael Leao makes Premier League transfer claim

Although Leao did not name any specific clubs, the 26-year-old will have fuelled the links with the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd by making it clear he’d love to play in England.

“I need a new challenge,” he told Sport TV in Portugal ahead of the World Cup with his national team.

“I already won two trophies in Italy and have been there for a while. The League is evolving, but for my style of football, I think the Premier League or LaLiga would make more of my talent, as a player.

“If a Premier League opportunity were to come along, I would be very happy. I think that I can put my talent up against the players there, who are of a very high level. Playing in that kind of a league really gets the best out of a player.”

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Should Arsenal or Man United sign Rafael Leao?

Leao can be a joy to watch when he’s at his best, combining pace and skill with a decent goal threat from out wide to almost make him the complete wide-forward.

However, the problem is that Leao is pretty inconsistent, and he would likely need to up his game if he swapped Serie A for the Premier League.

Still, Arsenal could do with an upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on that left-hand side, with Leao surely an option worth considering.

United might also do well to explore options in that position, with Matheus Cunha not exactly setting the world alight in his first season at Old Trafford.