Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

PSG forward Pierre Mounguengue has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Multiple clubs are monitoring his situation, and he’s regarded as one of the most promising young talents to have come through the Parisian club’s academy. According to a report from RMC Sport, Newcastle United are interested in the player and have been monitoring his situation. They will look to convince the attacking prodigy to join the club.

Mounguengue is the top scorer for the PSG under-19 team, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Newcastle. They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and investing in a talented young attacker like him could be a wise decision.

He has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League forward with the right guidance. Newcastle have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of the 18-year-old PSG player as well.

It will be interesting to see if PSG is willing to sanction his departure. He is highly rated at the club, and they might not want to lose a talented prospect like him. However, they are well stocked in the attacking unit and will not be able to provide him with ample opportunities next season. The young attacker needs more chances with the first team in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential. That could force him to leave the club in the summer.

If Newcastle can promise him opportunities with the first team, they could be an attractive destination for the player. They also have the resources to get the deal done.

Newcastle are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and the 18-year-old could be a solid investment for the Premier League club.