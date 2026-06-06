"My understanding" - Fabrizio Romano speaks out on Liverpool transfer story involving "fantastic talent"

Liverpool corner flag and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on the slightly bizarre story involving Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha in the last 24 hours.

Discussing the links on his YouTube channel, Romano seemed to play down the idea of Bayern Munich being able to sign the talented 17-year-old, who is already seen as an important part of this Liverpool squad.

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“I wanted to clarify many questions about this one. Rio Ngumoha, the gem from Liverpool and Bayern. Many stories coming from Germany, from England about Bayern in negotiations to sign Rio Ngumoha,” Romano said.

“Guys, what I can tell you is that it’s quite obvious to appreciate a player like Rio. This is a fantastic talent, one of the best talented wingers in the world. But my understanding is only one direction. Liverpool’s position is strong, clear – Liverpool have zero, zero intention to negotiate a transfer fee, to sit at the table and discuss the asset of Rio Ngumoha. Zero. No chance they say from Liverpool no chance at all to let Rio Ngumoha leave. Impossible.

He added: “I think it’s pointless to talk about interest, talks, and all the rest.”

What else has been said about Rio Ngumoha and a possible transfer to Bayern Munich?

Ngumoha is certainly an exciting talent and not someone LFC would want to lose, with the talented teenager already making an impact in their first-team with 29 appearances in all competitions in the season just gone.

Bayern could have done well to snap up the England youth international, and there’s been some suggestion that they actually had an agreement with the player, even if negotiations with his club were never likely to go anywhere.

See below as Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has insisted some talks took place, even directly between Bayern manager Vincent Kompany and Ngumoha…

?? The deal between FC Bayern and Rio Ngumoha already collapsed yesterday (despite a verbal agreement) because it was clear behind the scenes that Liverpool would NOT sell the player. However, there were phone calls, meetings and direct talks between Vincent Kompany/Ngumoha.… pic.twitter.com/j2xDEPuKwz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 5, 2026

Romano seems less convinced by all this, so it will be interesting to see what further details come out about the short-lived saga.

Liverpool fans will hope this is the end of it, though, as it would surely be a big mistake to lose an elite prospect like this.

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