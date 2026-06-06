Sources: How Man United have moved ahead of Arsenal & City in Sandro Tonali transfer race

Sandro Tonali is a target for Manchester United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United now look to be the favourites for the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, as I understand it.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, Man Utd are prepared to try offering around £70-80m for Tonali, who has also been looked at by Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Italy international is a top priority for the Red Devils, however, with new manager Michael Carrick keen on the player and having the backing of INEOS.

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For Arsenal, meanwhile, it seems that Tonali is one option but not necessarily their focus, with my sources suggesting that player would be West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes.

And, as has been widely reported, Man City have had a bid rejected for Elliot Anderson and will try again for the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

The latest on Sandro Tonali’s future

One issue for United and Tonali is that Newcastle don’t want to sell the 26-year-old, so it could take huge money to persuade them.

“Manchester United and INEOS are on the same page – after securing Ederson, it looks like they’re ready to move for Tonali next,” one source said.

“Newcastle don’t want to sell, and they’ll insist on at least £100m. However, United can’t and won’t pay that, so expect them to test the waters with around £70-80m to start with.”

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Newcastle could do without more big-name departures, with Alexander Isak moving to Liverpool last year, while Anthony Gordon recently signed for Barcelona.

Tonali is another hugely important player, so NUFC will surely do what they can to keep him, and they’re surely now not under too much financial pressure to sell after letting Isak and Gordon go.

Should Man United sign Sandro Tonali?

Tonali has shone at Newcastle, but he’s not the youngest, and he’d be hugely expensive.

All those things considered, we’re not totally convinced Tonali makes sense as the best option for United.

See below for the score Tonali to United gets with our Transfer Fit rating system…

Sandro Tonali TOTAL SCORE: 15/25 Transfer fee * Performance *** Achievements *** Career phase *** Squad need *****

Even if no signing is guaranteed to go perfectly, United could probably do better – what’s your view? Let us know in the comments!