(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Crysencio Summerville is expected to leave West Ham United during the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands attacker will not want to stay at the London club following relegation, and a move to Italy is on the cards. According to a report from Claret & Hugh, Roma, Milan, and Napoli are interested in signing the player. They have been monitoring his situation for quite some time, and West Ham United are now bracing for offers.

Summerville has been an important player for West Ham United, and his exit will be a bit of a disappointment for the club. They will be hoping to return to the Premier League quickly, and they need players like Summerville at their disposal.

It remains to be seen whether they can recoup a substantial amount of money from his departure. They need to improve the team significantly during the summer transfer window. They have been quite mediocre going forward, and they need to invest in quality attacking players.

Meanwhile, the Dutch International will look to compete at a high-level and join a top team this summer. Clubs like Napoli could be an interesting opportunity for him. They will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for trophies and compete in the UEFA Champions League.

AS Roma have also secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. It will be interesting to see where the attacking player ends up. He should look to join a club where he has a defined role in the starting lineup. He will not want to be a player at a big club. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals last season and picked up five assists during a disappointing season for West Ham. His numbers will only improve when he’s playing alongside top players on the attacking team. He could be an asset in the right team next season.