Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper needs to leave the club in order to play regularly, and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League. According to a report via FussballDaten, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are interested in signing the French goalkeeper.

He has struggled to secure regular opportunities at PSG this season, and he needs to move on to play more often. Moving to the Premier League could be an interesting opportunity for him, especially if the interested parties are willing to offer him regular gametime.

Tottenham need an upgrade on Guglielmo Vicario, who has been linked with a return to Italy. He has been inconsistent, and his struggles with aerial balls have been a concern for the north London club. They need an upgrade on him, and the 24-year-old French goalkeeper could be ideal.

He is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove an excellent addition to Tottenham if he adapts quickly to English football and rediscovers his form and confidence.

Similarly, Aston Villa could lose Emiliano Martinez during the summer transfer window. The Argentina International was heavily linked with a move away from the West Midlands club last summer as well. They need to replace him properly, and the PSG goalkeeper could be an ideal fit.

Aston Villa will be able to offer him Champions League football for the upcoming campaign, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Both clubs have the finances to secure his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince PSG to sell.