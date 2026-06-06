(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Joao Palhinha was on loan at Tottenham Hotspur last season, and he was quite impressive for them.

The Portuguese international was a key player for the North London outfit, and Tottenham could look to him permanently. According to Florian Plettenberg, the player is also a target for Sporting CP.

Talks are currently ongoing with both clubs, and the Sky Germany reporter claims that Tottenham have a good chance of getting the deal done. They have the option to sign the player for around €30 million, including bonuses, while Tottenham wants to sign him for a more reasonable amount.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince Bayern Munich to lower their demands.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Joao Palhinha wants to make a decision on his future soon. The two concrete options are currently Tottenham and Sporting CP. Talks are ongoing. Tottenham currently have good chances. However and as revealed, Spurs want to renegotiate with FC Bayern. The option to buy was set at €25m guaranteed, with potential add-ons that could raise the fee to up to €30m. Tottenham want to pay less.”

The Portuguese International does not have a future at the German club and will look to leave permanently. Joining Tottenham would be ideal for him. He enjoyed his football with them last season, and he will look to sort out the move and focus on his football once again.

Regular football in the Premier League would be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, his former club Sporting CP is monitoring the situation as well. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to accept the demands of the German champions.

Bayern will look to sell the player and recoup as much as possible from his departure. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Palhinha has the quality and the experience to play for top teams, and he could be an asset for both clubs next season.