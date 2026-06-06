Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham reportedly still look to be in a strong position to clinch the transfer of Manchester City forward Savinho.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian was keen on joining Spurs a year ago, and it remains a deal to watch for this summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano made it clear that he felt Savinho to Tottenham was a transfer we could see done “quite soon”, while he also confirmed that the free transfer of Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth also looks set to be announced.

Fabrizio Romano’s big Tottenham transfer update – Senesi and Savinho

Discussing some exciting Tottenham transfer news in his latest YouTube post, Romano said: “Savinho was ready to go to Tottenham one year ago. Then if Man City tell you you have to stay, Pep Guardiola is trusting you, obviously Savinho was more than happy to stay and to continue and to sign a new contract as he did in September.

“But Savinho was attracted by Tottenham one year ago and Savinho is again attracted by Tottenham today. So on player side, I don’t see big issues. I think Savinho Tottenham on player side can get done quite soon.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“Now it’s so Manchester City and Tottenham negotiating, discussing, talking about the transfer fee. So let’s be patient. Let’s see what happens there. But Tottenham are on it. Tottenham are working on the Savino deal.

He added: “Tottenham today announced Andy Robertson. Soon Tottenham will announce also Marco Senesi as a new centre-back joining from Bournemouth. So Tottenham very busy to give Roberto De Zerbi what he wants.”

Tottenham need a good summer

THFC look to be making a strong start to the summer, and that’s absolutely essential if they are to improve after back-to-back 17th place finishes in the Premier League.

The north London outfit only narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the season, so if they can bring in the likes of Savinho and Senesi to follow the arrival of Robertson then they should be in a stronger position.

It’s early days yet, but Spurs seem to have started the summer with real intent, so fans will hope this can lead the team to challenge for the top four again instead of scrapping at the other end of the table.