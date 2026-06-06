Tottenham corner flag. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur will compete with Eintracht Frankfurt for the signature of Saint-Etienne forward Djylian N’Guessan.

The 17-year-old attacker is highly rated across Europe, and multiple clubs are monitoring his progress, according to FussballDaten. He has the quality to develop into a top player, and Tottenham would do well to secure his signature.

He has a contract with the French club until 2027, and they could be under pressure to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose N’Guessan on a free transfer for next year. It would make sense for them to cash in on the youngster and properly replace him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more quality in the attacking unit, and the 17-year-old could be a long-term investment for them. He is a dynamic attacker with the ability to consistently find the back of the net. His physicality would make him the ideal target man for Tottenham as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The French under-20 international has the potential to play for big clubs in the future, and Tottenham could groom him into an important first team player. Similarly, the move to Germany would be exciting. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He should look to join a club where he will play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him.

Tottenham have had a disappointing season, and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. They need quality signings during the summer transfer window. Adding more depth to the attacking unit should be a priority for them. While the 17-year-old might not be ready to improve them immediately, he could be a long-term asset for the club.