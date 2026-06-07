Chelsea rebuild is taking shape under Xabi Alonso as Blues target three positions

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s summer transfer window is starting to look like a major test of how much trust the club are ready to place in Xabi Alonso.



According to Football London, there is constant dialogue between Alonso and Chelsea’s sporting leadership team as they plan for the market.

That does not mean the Spaniard will control everything by himself, but it does suggest he will have a strong voice in shaping the squad.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Chelsea are believed to be targeting signings in three key areas: centre-back, central midfield and left wing.

Sky Sports reported last month that Chelsea had agreed a deal for Alonso to become their next permanent head coach on a four-year contract, with questions immediately raised over how much transfer control he would have.

Xabi Alonso is ready to make new signings at Chelsea

The answer appears to be somewhere in the middle: Alonso will be heavily involved, but the club’s recruitment structure will still guide the final decisions.

That approach makes sense. Chelsea have spent huge money in recent years, but the squad has often looked unbalanced.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

There is talent everywhere, yet not always enough clarity. Alonso’s job will be to turn a collection of expensive players into a proper team with structure, identity and consistency.

A new centre-back feels important because Chelsea still need more defensive authority.

Central midfield is another obvious area, especially if Alonso wants more control and tactical intelligence in build-up.

Left wing is also interesting, with several attackers facing uncertain futures and the club still searching for the right balance in the final third.

Blues are ready to go through major changes

There are also expected to be several departures from Stamford Bridge when the window opens.

That part may be just as important as the signings.

Chelsea cannot keep adding players without trimming the squad.

Reports have already suggested players such as Marc Cucurella could attract interest, with Atletico Madrid expected to open talks and Chelsea valuing him at around £60m.

Alonso’s arrival gives Chelsea a real chance to reset properly, but only if the club stay disciplined.

Signing three more players sounds exciting, but the bigger challenge is building a balanced squad around a clear football idea.

Chelsea do not just need names. They need players who fit Alonso’s system, accept their roles and raise the level immediately.

Sources: Chelsea make formal contact with striker about to enter the market as a free agent