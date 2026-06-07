(Photo by Vitalii Kliuiev/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Christian Eriksen collapsed once again mid-game during sending shockwaves through the football world.

The terrifying incident occurred during Denmark’s clash against Ukraine, forcing his teammates and fans to relive the trauma of the midfielder’s near-fatal medical emergency from five years ago.

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Christian Eriksen collapses again during Denmark vs Ukraine

The match was stopped in the 65th minute when Eriksen suddenly clutched his chest and dropped to the turf.

Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch immediately, while distressed teammates formed a protective ring around the 34-year-old.

With Denmark leading 2-1 at the time, officials made the immediate decision to abandon the match.

Momento em que o Eriksen coloca a mão no peito, depois cai e rapidamente começa o atendimento… https://t.co/2EX4id1NUX pic.twitter.com/OsrhsHyv4h — Icaro Cruz (@IcaaroCruz) June 7, 2026

Medical update confirms Eriksen is conscious and doing better

Fortunately, a swift official medical update provided much-needed relief. The Danish Football Federation confirmed that the midfielder regained consciousness quickly and was able to stand and walk to the ambulance.

“Christian is doing well,” team doctor Morten Boesen revealed.

“As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but we were quickly in contact with him. He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident.”

Man United among others release statement

The football community quickly united in support of the playmaker. Manchester United, where Eriksen spent two successful seasons and won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, released a statement wishing their former player a full recovery.

Everybody at Manchester United is encouraged by Denmark’s update on Christian Eriksen following today’s abandoned friendly against Ukraine. The club is sending strength and love to Christian and the Eriksen family as we await further news. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 7, 2026

Clubs across Europe, including Tottenham and Inter Milan, also posted messages of solidarity, echoing the sentiments of millions of fans praying for his health.

Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Christian. We’re all with you ? pic.twitter.com/MPJgOZwgFw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 7, 2026

Eriksen’s heart problems began after collapsing in Euros 2021

Eriksen’s long-standing heart problems began after his collapse at Euro 2020 (played in 2021) during Denmark’s match against Finland.

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He suffered a cardiac arrest on that occasion and was later fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD) to regulate his heart.

Despite the odds, he made a miraculous return to elite football, though this latest scare raises serious questions about his playing future.