Eddie Howe looks beyond Nick Pope as Newcastle United agree goalkeeper signing

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are set to make their first signing of the summer, with a deal agreed for Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen.



According to the Northern Echo, the Magpies have agreed a package worth around £24m for the 20-year-old Frenchman, making him the first new arrival of what could be a busy window at St James’ Park.

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This is not the loudest signing Newcastle could have made, but it is an interesting one. Jaouen is only 20, stands around 6ft 6in, and is already part of the France Under-21 setup.

Reports suggest he has agreed a four-year contract and is expected to complete the formalities before joining Newcastle for pre-season.

Newcastle United need a new goalkeeper

The timing makes sense. Newcastle needed to refresh their goalkeeper department after deciding not to keep Aaron Ramsdale, while John Ruddy and Max Thompson have also left.

Nick Pope’s contract has been extended until 2027, but at 34, he is clearly not a long-term solution.

Jaouen may not arrive as an automatic No.1, but he gives Eddie Howe a young goalkeeper with real upside and serious physical presence.

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His 2025/26 season at Reims shows why Newcastle have moved early.

Jaouen reportedly played every minute in Ligue 2, conceding just 35 goals, while also keeping 15 clean sheets in 34 appearances.

For a goalkeeper of his age, that level of consistency is impressive.

Eddie Howe is rebuilding the squad

There is also a wider strategy here. Newcastle are trying to lower the age of the squad and build around players who can develop in value.

After selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, the club have more financial flexibility, but they still need to spend smartly.

A £24m fee for a young goalkeeper is not cheap, yet if Jaouen becomes a long-term starter, it could look like clever business.

This is a bold but sensible move. Newcastle could have gone for an older, safer goalkeeper, but Jaouen feels like a signing made with the next five years in mind.

The risk is obvious: he is young, inexperienced in the Premier League, and will need time.

But if Howe manages him properly, Newcastle may have just secured their future No.1 before the market becomes even more expensive.

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