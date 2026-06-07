Ibrahima Konaté’s huge Real Madrid package shows Liverpool paid the price for delay

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konaté’s expected move to Real Madrid is starting to look like one of the biggest free-transfer deals of the summer.



The French defender is preparing to leave Liverpool without a transfer fee, and new reports from Spain claim his salary package at the Santiago Bernabéu will be massive.

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Konaté is set to join Madrid after failing to agree fresh terms at Anfield.

According to El Desmarque, Konaté’s Real Madrid contract will run until 2030 and will see him earn around €24m gross per season.

That works out at roughly €460,000 per week, or about £400,000 per week before tax. Over the full four-year deal, his wages would be worth around £83m.

Real Madrid are signing Konaté as a free agent

On top of that, because Madrid are signing him on a free transfer, he is reportedly set to receive a signing-on bonus of around £17m.

That is a huge financial package, but this is how elite free transfers work now.

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Real Madrid are not paying Liverpool a fee, so they can redirect a large chunk of money towards the player’s wages and bonus.

From Madrid’s point of view, it still looks like smart business. Konaté is 27, experienced, physically dominant and has played at the highest level for Liverpool and France.

For Liverpool, though, this is a painful lesson. Konaté joined from RB Leipzig in 2021 and went on to make 183 appearances, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and two League Cups with the club.

Frenchman leaves Liverpool after five years

Losing a player of that quality for nothing is a major blow, especially when centre-backs in today’s market often cost huge money.

Liverpool have handled this situation badly. Konaté was too valuable to let his contract reach this stage without either agreeing a renewal or selling him earlier.

Real Madrid have once again shown why they are masters of the free-transfer market.

For Konaté, the move makes sense. He gets a huge contract, a signing bonus, and the chance to play for one of football’s biggest clubs.

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