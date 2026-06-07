Journalist drops Marcus Rashford bombshell that many fans didn't expect

(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s decision to remove Marcus Rashford from the first-team picture and push towards a sale was reportedly driven by the club, not simply by former head coach Ruben Amorim.



That detail is important, because for a long time the story was framed as a manager-versus-player issue.

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It now looks more like United had already made a wider strategic decision on Rashford’s future, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Tyrone Marshall.

The move to sideline Rashford and try to sell him was led by the club hierarchy rather than Amorim alone.

That changes the way the situation should be viewed. Amorim may have been the public face of the decision when Rashford was left out, but the bigger call appears to have come from above.

Marcus Rashford spent last season on loan at Barca

Rashford’s United future has looked uncertain for a long time. He spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Barcelona, where he showed signs of revival.

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The Guardian reported that he helped Barça win La Liga and finished the league campaign with eight goals and nine assists, including an important goal in the title-clinching win over Real Madrid.

However, Barcelona are still unsure about making the move permanent because of financial concerns and the arrival of Anthony Gordon.

That leaves United in an awkward position. Rashford wants to stay in Catalonia, but Barcelona have been reluctant to meet the permanent option.

Red Devils are still looking to offload him

United, meanwhile, want a transfer fee and also want to remove his huge salary from the wage bill.

The Times reported that Rashford may have to return to United for pre-season if a deal is not agreed, with Barcelona unwilling to meet the full buy clause.

This situation says more about Man United’s squad planning than it does about Amorim.

Yes, Rashford’s form and attitude were questioned, and yes, Amorim clearly did not build around him.

But if the club itself decided he was no longer part of the future, then this was always bigger than one manager.

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