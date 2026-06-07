Liam Delap exit talk grows as Chelsea striker could end up at London rivals

Liam Delap celebrates with Estevao (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liam Delap’s Chelsea future is already under the spotlight, and a move to Fulham could become a real possibility if Kieran McKenna takes charge at Craven Cottage.



According to talkSPORT, Fulham may look at the 23-year-old striker if McKenna replaces Marco Silva, who has left for Benfica after five years in west London.

This rumour makes sense because of the McKenna connection.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Delap worked under him at Ipswich Town and enjoyed one of the best spells of his young career there, scoring 12 goals in 37 Premier League games despite Ipswich suffering relegation.

That relationship could be important if Fulham want a striker who already understands McKenna’s football.

Fulham’s need for a centre-forward is also obvious. Raul Jimenez is leaving as a free agent, while Jonah Kusi-Asare has returned to Bayern Munich after his loan.

Liam Delap is being eyed by Fulham to add depth

That leaves Rodrigo Muniz as the main senior striker, so Delap would not just be a squad filler, he could get proper minutes.

For Chelsea, the situation is more awkward. They signed Delap from Ipswich in 2025 for around £30m, but his first season at Stamford Bridge has not gone to plan.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

ESPN lists him with 12 Premier League starts, 16 substitute appearances, one goal and no assists in 2025/26.

He also scored one goal in five Champions League appearances, according to UEFA.

That is not enough for a striker trying to prove himself at a club like Chelsea.

Chelsea attacker could revive career with this move

But it also does not mean Delap is finished. He is still young, physical, aggressive and capable of leading the line when trusted.

The problem is that Chelsea’s squad is crowded, and patience is rarely guaranteed there.

Fulham could be a very smart move for Delap but only if McKenna gets the job.

The manager knows how to use him, Fulham need a striker, and Delap badly needs regular football.

Chelsea may not want to give up too early, but if they cannot offer him minutes, a sale or loan would make sense.

Sources: Chelsea make formal contact with striker about to enter the market as a free agent