Man United move for Brazilian attacker depends on the future of Joshua Zirkzee

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Manchester United’s search for another striker has taken an interesting turn, with Brentford forward Igor Thiago emerging as a surprise name on their radar.



According to Ben Jacobs, United are beginning to look at older and more experienced forwards, but Thiago is one of the younger exceptions being considered, especially if Joshua Zirkzee leaves Old Trafford this summer.

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The logic behind United’s interest is pretty clear. Michael Carrick already has Benjamin Šeško as his main striker, but United need more depth, competition and protection across a long season.

The club are back in the Champions League and are planning several additions, with reports saying they want a striker, a left-sided player and more midfield quality after agreeing a deal for Atalanta’s Éderson.

“While it is very initial and player-led at this stage, Man Utd are just starting to look at the market in the old and more experienced category of strikers, with one or two exceptions like Igor Thiago, in case Zirkzee leaves,” Jacobs said on The United Stand.

Igor Thiago could be a fine addition to Carrick’s team

Thiago would be different from a veteran backup, though. He is still only 24, but he already has a strong scoring record and the physical profile to handle Premier League football.

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FotMob records him with 22 Premier League goals, one assist and 3,284 minutes for Brentford in the 2025/26 season, with an average rating of 7.14.

That kind of return explains why Brentford would demand a big fee and why United see him as more than just a bench option.

Jacobs has suggested the situation is still “very initial” and player-led, but the important detail is Zirkzee. United are only expected to seriously push for another striker if Zirkzee departs.

Man United need a balanced squad

That makes sense financially and squad-wise, because carrying too many forwards without clear roles can create problems.

From Carrick’s perspective, Thiago could be useful. He is strong, direct, good in the box and gives United a more traditional centre-forward option.

He would also take pressure off Šeško, who cannot be expected to carry the attack every week.

Thiago would be an exciting but risky move. His goals at Brentford are impressive, and United need more firepower, but Brentford will not sell cheaply.

If the fee becomes too high, United should be careful.

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