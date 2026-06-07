Michael Carrick’s transfer role explained as Man United change recruitment strategy

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick may be Manchester United’s head coach, but he does not have total control over who the club signs.



According to Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News, United have moved away from the old-style model where the manager dictated transfer strategy and picked targets almost single-handedly.

Carrick has influence, but he does not have the final say.

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That is an important distinction. Carrick can suggest players, explain what type of profile he needs, and give his opinion on whether someone fits his football.

But United’s recruitment is now run as a collaborative process involving the football department, data staff, scouts and senior executives.

Carrick does not have full control at Man United

This is how most elite clubs operate now. The days of one powerful manager controlling everything are fading, because clubs want continuity even if the coach changes.

Man United have learned the hard way that signing players purely for one manager can create long-term problems.

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Too often in the past, the club bought footballers who suited a specific coach, only to replace that coach and leave the next manager with an unbalanced squad.

The current structure is different. Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada and recruitment figures such as Christopher Vivell are understood to play major roles in shaping United’s transfer strategy.

Recent reporting has also highlighted United’s move towards a more disciplined, data-driven approach, with Vivell central to recruitment work and Berrada stressing that the club will not allow agents to dictate their plans.

Red Devils hierarchy will still consult the manager

That does not mean Carrick is powerless. Far from it.

The signing of Éderson from Atalanta, agreed for an initial £35m, has been described as the first major addition of his reign, and United are still looking at further midfield targets such as Aurélien Tchouaméni, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson.

This is the right way for Man United to operate. Carrick should absolutely have a say, because he is the one coaching the team every day.

But giving one manager complete control is risky, especially at a club that has wasted too much money in the past.

United need a clear football identity that survives beyond one coach. Carrick’s ideas matter, but the final decisions must come from a joined-up recruitment structure.

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