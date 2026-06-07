Report: Newcastle United eyeing Spaniard as Anthony Gordon replacement

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s search for a new winger has reportedly taken them to Spain, with Victor Muñoz emerging as a serious target.



According to The Telegraph, the Magpies are looking at the 22-year-old Osasuna winger as a possible replacement for Anthony Gordon, who has completed his move to Barcelona.

Muñoz is one of several wide players being monitored by Newcastle as Eddie Howe looks to rebuild his attack.

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The Gordon sale has changed Newcastle’s summer plans. Losing one of their most dangerous attackers is a big blow, but it also gives the club money to work with.

Reports suggest Newcastle are now exploring winger options, with Muñoz valued at around £35m after an impressive season in La Liga.

Newcastle United have been impressed with Muñoz

Muñoz is not a household name in England yet, but his profile is very interesting.

Transfermarkt lists him as a 22-year-old left winger, born in Barcelona, currently playing for CA Osasuna, with a contract running until June 2030.

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His market value is listed at €20m, while he has already earned two Spain caps and scored once for the national team.

That Spain breakthrough matters. Joining up with the national team for the World Cup shows how quickly his reputation has grown.

Magpies are looking to add attacking players

Newcastle United have often looked at players who are on the rise rather than already at superstar level, and Muñoz fits that approach.

He is quick, direct, technically sharp and comfortable attacking from wide areas, exactly the kind of player who could help replace Gordon’s pace and ball-carrying.

However, this would not be a simple deal. Osasuna have him tied down long-term, while other clubs are also being linked.

Reports in Spain and England have suggested Real Madrid may still have influence over his future, which could complicate any move.

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