Sandro Tonali's stance on future move as Man United step up interest in midfielder

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle United future is becoming one of the more interesting midfield stories of the summer.



According to the Manchester Evening News, there is a feeling that the Italian wants a route out of St James’ Park, and if that happens, his likeliest escape may be to another Premier League club.

Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked in different ways.

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The situation is complicated because Newcastle are not weak financially.

After selling Anthony Gordon, they are in a much stronger position and do not need to accept a cheap deal for one of their most important midfielders.

Sandro Tonali would have to push for a move

That means if Tonali really wants to leave, he may have to push the issue himself.

Arsenal have been linked for months, and his agent’s comments earlier this year were viewed as an admiring glance towards the Emirates.

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Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Arsenal are keen on Tonali, which makes sense.

Mikel Arteta’s side need high-level midfield depth after winning the Premier League and falling short in the Champions League final.

Tonali would bring control, aggression, experience and tactical intelligence.

Man United are another interesting option. Michael Carrick is rebuilding the midfield and United have already agreed a deal for Atalanta’s Éderson, but reports suggest they are still looking at more options, including elite midfield profiles.

Man United need a player like Tonali in the midfield

Tonali would be expensive, but he would instantly improve United’s tempo and physicality.

Man City’s interest depends heavily on Elliot Anderson. City have already seen an opening bid rejected by Nottingham Forest, who reportedly want more than £100m for the England midfielder.

Romano has suggested Tonali is a strong option for City if the Anderson deal cannot be completed.

But if City do land Anderson, that would likely take them out of the Tonali race.

Tonali leaving Newcastle would be a major statement, but it still feels difficult. Newcastle hold the power contractually and financially, so this will not be a bargain deal.

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