(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

A shooting incident occurred near the England National Team’s base camp in Kansas City ahead of the World Cup, raising urgent security concerns for the tournament.

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting just minutes away from where the Three Lions are set to stay and train during the group stages this month, prompting immediate scrutiny over the safety of the host nation.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Shooting incident near England team’s base camp

According to The Sun, the incident took place on Troost Avenue, located just a short four-mile drive from England’s primary training facilities and team hotel.

Local police were scrambled to the scene at approximately 4:00 AM on Saturday morning after multiple reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a chaotic scene with a large crowd dispersing in panic. Kansas City Police Department Captain Jake Becchina confirmed that three adult females were initially rushed to the hospital.

Authorities later updated the toll, confirming that nine adults had been shot in total and distributed across various local medical centers.

Fortunately, all victims are understood to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody, and police patrols have been heavily increased in the area while the investigation remains ongoing.

US have proven to be disaster World Cup hosts

The proximity of the shooting to an elite international team camp has intensified the fierce criticism facing the United States as World Cup hosts.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

For many, the tournament’s preparation has been an organizational and political disaster.

The security scare is just the latest in a string of high-profile controversies plaguing the host nation.

Major political incidents have already overshadowed the buildup to the tournament, including the Iran National Team being barred from staying at their preferred US accommodation due to political restrictions.

Furthermore, international teams and fans have faced severe administrative hurdles. Iraqi footballer Aymen Hussein was detained at an airport for several hours.

Iraqi footballer Aymen Hussein issued a statement after being detained and questioned for seven hours upon entering the United States: “If America is so hostile towards foreign nationals, why is it hosting the #2026WorldCup?” pic.twitter.com/2I8HQqvaCM — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) June 7, 2026

Additionally, the widespread non-issuance of visas for players, staff, and fans from across the globe, the chaotic tournament buildup has raised serious questions about the US’s capability to safely and smoothly host the world’s biggest sporting event.