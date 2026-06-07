Chelsea make formal contact with striker about to enter the market as a free agent

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Dusan Vlahovic’s time at Juventus now looks close to ending, and the Serbian striker could become one of the most wanted free agents of the summer.



Talks over a new deal have broken down, with Juventus unable to match the salary package Vlahovic wanted.

Giorgio Chiellini has also confirmed that the forward is set to leave, ending a spell that began when Juve signed him from Fiorentina for more than €80m in 2022.

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The main issue has been money. Juventus reportedly offered Vlahovic around €6.5m net per season, but the striker wanted to keep a package closer to his current earnings, including an €8m base salary and additional bonuses.

That gap proved too big, especially with Juventus trying to control their finances after missing out on Champions League qualification.

Chelsea make contact to sign Vlahovic

From a Premier League angle, this is where things become very interesting.

Chelsea are said to be among the most advanced contenders after making contact with his camp, while Newcastle are also looking for a powerful No.9, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Tottenham and Manchester United have been linked too, and it is easy to understand why.

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Vlahovic is physical, left-footed, experienced, and still only 26.

He has also scored 12 or more goals in each of the last four seasons, which makes him attractive in a market where proven strikers are extremely expensive.

The problem is that “free transfer” does not really mean cheap. Vlahovic will want a major salary and a signing-on bonus, which could rule out clubs who are trying to keep their wage structure under control.

Top European clubs are chasing the Serie A attacker

Outside England, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Napoli and Milan have all been mentioned, but Serie A clubs may struggle to compete financially.

Offers from Saudi Arabia have reportedly already been rejected, which suggests Vlahovic still wants to stay at the top level in Europe.

Vlahovic is a brilliant opportunity, but also a risky one. On talent alone, he improves most squads. But if his wages become too high, clubs must be careful.

Chelsea and Newcastle probably make the most sense if they are ready to pay big.

For everyone else, this deal depends on whether Vlahovic lowers his demands or turns this summer into a financial auction.

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