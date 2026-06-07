(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has confirmed that the club has turned down two bids from Tottenham Hotspur for their star defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

The North London side are moving quickly to shore up a backline that struggled immensely last term, but they have found the Seagulls to be incredibly tough negotiators for the Dutch international.

Despite the player entering the final year of his current contract, Brighton are holding out for a premium fee.

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Tottenham see two bids turned down for Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham’s interest in Van Hecke has been ongoing, driven heavily by their manager Roberto De Zerbi, who previously worked with the central defender during his tenure on the South Coast.

Van Hecke emerged as a standout under De Zerbi and has grown into one of the most reliable ball-playing center-backs in the Premier League.

Appearing on talkSPORT, Brighton CEO Paul Barber made the club’s stance clear regarding the 25-year-old.

“There’s always going to be a lot of interest in our best players and certainly in the case of Jan Paul,” Barber said.

“Again, we’ve been very clear that interest has been ongoing for a while. It’s coming from multiple sources. Yes, we have rejected a bid from Tottenham over the last week or so, in fact, two bids, so from that point of view, it has to be right for us as well as the player.”

Reports indicate that Brighton are demanding a fee in the region of £50 million, refusing to sell the defender on the cheap despite rival interest from Liverpool and Newcastle.

Roberto De Zerbi keen on reunion

Tottenham’s pursuit is being driven in large part by manager Roberto De Zerbi, who previously worked with Van Hecke during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Under De Zerbi, the Dutch defender developed into one of the Premier League’s most accomplished ball-playing centre-backs, combining composure in possession with strong defensive awareness.

That existing relationship is viewed as a key factor behind Tottenham’s determination to bring him to North London.

Despite Van Hecke entering the final year of his contract, Brighton are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £50 million.

The Seagulls are renowned for their tough negotiating stance and appear unwilling to lower their demands despite growing interest from across the Premier League.

Reports have also linked both Liverpool and Newcastle United with the defender, potentially strengthening Brighton’s position in negotiations.

Tottenham already active in transfer market

While talks over Van Hecke continue, Tottenham have already moved decisively in the transfer market.

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The club has secured the signing of Andy Robertson and is also expected to complete a deal for Marcos Senesi as part of a wider defensive overhaul.

However, Van Hecke remains one of the club’s primary targets, and Spurs may now have to increase their offer significantly if they are to convince Brighton to part ways with one of their most important defenders.