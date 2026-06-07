(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Brighton star Jan Paul van Hecke, according to the latest reports from Dutch media outlet Voetbal International.

The North London club has made significant strides in their pursuit of the highly-rated center-back, aligning contract details with the player as they look to secure a vital defensive reinforcement before the transfer window shuts.

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Jan Paul van Hecke only wants Tottenham as personal terms agreed

According to prominent Voetbal International journalist Joost Blaauwhof, Van Hecke has made his final decision regarding his future.

The Oranje international has reportedly communicated that it is “Spurs and only Spurs” for him this summer.

With personal terms completely locked in, the 25-year-old Dutch international has instructed his representatives to halt negotiations with any other interested clubs, focusing entirely on a move to London.

He is now patiently awaiting a breakthrough in negotiations between Brighton and Tottenham.

Blaauwhof has shared the following update:

“NEWS: Jan Paul van Hecke is out. It’s Spurs and only Spurs. The Oranje international is awaiting agreement between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, but is no longer speaking with any other club. Personal terms agreed. More to follow..”

NIEUWS: Jan Paul van Hecke is er uit. It's Spurs and only Spurs. De Oranje-international is in afwachting van overeenkomst tussen Brighton & Hove Albion en Tottenham Hotspur, maar spreekt met geen enkele andere club meer. Persoonlijke voorwaarden akkoord. Zo meer @VI_nl ????? pic.twitter.com/jQSBc2vueE — Joost Blaauwhof (@joost_blaauwhof) June 7, 2026

Spurs still need to come to an agreement with Brighton on fee

Despite the player’s clear desire to leave, getting the deal over the line will require Tottenham to satisfy Brighton’s steep financial demands.

The Seagulls have proven to be notoriously stubborn negotiators, already rejecting two formal bids from Spurs within the last week.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber recently confirmed the club’s stance, emphasizing that any departure must make total financial sense for the South Coast side.

With Van Hecke entering the final year of his current contract, Brighton are holding firm on an estimated €50 million valuation, refusing to lose their defensive rock on a cut-price deal.

De Zerbi close to third signing of the summer as Spurs rebuild continues

If a final fee can be ironed out, Van Hecke will become Roberto De Zerbi’s third major signing of a busy summer window.

The manager is engineering a massive squad overhaul following a rocky campaign that saw them survive relegation on the final day.

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Having already secured Scotland international Andy Robertson and with a deal for free agent Marcos Senesi nearing completion, a reunion with Van Hecke remains the priority.

The defender previously flourished under De Zerbi’s guidance at the Amex Stadium, making him the ideal tactical fit for the Italian’s system.