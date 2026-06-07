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Tottenham and Manchester City have a basic agreement in place for the highly anticipated transfer of Brazilian winger Savinho to North London.

Following a grueling campaign where Spurs narrowly preserved their Premier League status on the final day, the club’s hierarchy has aggressively backed manager Roberto De Zerbi in the transfer market.

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Savinho to Tottenham is close to completion

The groundbreaking update was broken by prominent Spurs insider on X, who revealed that negotiations between the two Premier League clubs are in the final stages.

According to the insider, a core financial package has been agreed upon, leaving only minor contractual details left to clear. “The fee for Savinho is basically agreed from what I’m told, it’s just sorting out add-ons,” SzyExcl reported.

the fee for savinho is basically agreed from what i’m told, it’s just sorting out add-ons — ? (@szyexcl) June 7, 2026

With City demanding a figure in the region of £50 million to £60 million, the breakthrough signals that Spurs are willing to meet the hefty valuation to ensure De Zerbi gets his top targets.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, as the 22-year-old winger was reportedly keen on a move to Tottenham last summer before Pep Guardiola chose to retain him at the Etihad.

Savinho will become De Zerbi’s marquee signing

Should the final add-on structures be settled, Savinho will officially become the marquee signing of De Zerbi’s extensive summer rebuild.

The Italian tactician is determined to bring explosive flair and direct dribbling to his flanks, a profile the Brazilian international fits perfectly.

Savinho burst onto the European scene during a sensational loan spell with Girona before moving to Manchester City, where he showcased glimpses of limitless potential.

However, after seeing limited consistent minutes under Guardiola last season, the player is eager to embrace a leading role in the capital.

His arrival will be a major statement of intent from Tottenham, proving that the club is determined to completely distance itself from last year’s relegation scare and push back toward the European spots.

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They have already began their summer rebuild with the signing of veteran left-back Andy Robertson on a free transfer and are also expected to announce the signing of Marco Senesi on a free as well.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke has also agreed personal terms with the club and while Spurs have had two bids rejected so far, a deal is expected to be reached soon.