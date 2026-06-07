Xabi Alonso's goalkeeper search at Chelsea could lead Blues back to long term target

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Chelsea are reportedly ready to revisit their interest in Mike Maignan, and it is easy to see why the AC Milan goalkeeper remains on their radar.



According to Calciomercato, the Blues are considering reviving their pursuit of the 30-year-old after trying to sign him last summer.

Maignan’s future at Milan is still being watched closely, with Chelsea continuing to assess whether he could finally become a realistic option.

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This is not a new admiration from Chelsea. They looked at Maignan last summer but could not get a deal done, largely because Milan’s demands were too high.

One year later, the situation may be different. Maignan is still one of the most respected goalkeepers in Europe, but his contract situation and Milan’s wider squad planning could make this summer more interesting than before.

Chelsea revive interest in French goalkeeper Maignan

TNT Sports also reported in May that Chelsea had reignited their interest as part of their ongoing goalkeeper search.

From Chelsea’s point of view, the appeal is obvious. Maignan is experienced, commanding, strong with his feet and used to playing under pressure.

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He has won major trophies, played Champions League football and brings the kind of authority Chelsea have sometimes lacked in goal.

The Blues have plenty of young talent across the squad, but in key positions, especially goalkeeper, experience matters.

The question is whether Chelsea truly need another expensive goalkeeper.

They have already spent heavily in recent years, and their squad still needs work in several areas.

Blues need a top class goalkeeper like Maignan

Signing Maignan would only make sense if the club see him as a clear No.1, not just another option to add to a crowded group.

There is also the money side. Reports around Milan’s stance have suggested Maignan could be valued around €50m, while other goalkeeper options are also being considered by Chelsea this summer.

Maignan would be a very strong signing for Chelsea, but only if the fee is sensible.

He is not a gamble in terms of quality, he is proven, experienced and would instantly raise the level of the goalkeeping department.

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