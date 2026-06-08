Approach made: Arsenal target PSG revenge by signing one of their key players

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Arsenal have reportedly made an early move to sign Emmanuel Mbemba from Paris Saint-Germain, and this feels like exactly the kind of low-cost, high-upside deal the club should be exploring.



According to BBC sources, the Gunners have approached the 18-year-old defender, whose PSG contract expires at the end of June, even though the French champions have offered him fresh terms.

Mbemba is not a signing for instant headlines. He is a development player, but Arsenal clearly see something worth investing in.

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The teenager captained PSG’s Under-19 side to French Youth Cup success and is mainly viewed as a centre-back, although Arsenal reportedly believe he could eventually develop into a long-term left-back option.

Mikel Arteta wants versatile defenders at Arsenal

That versatility is important. Mikel Arteta likes defenders who can play multiple roles, especially players comfortable in possession and tactically flexible.

Arsenal already have strong defensive options, but building for the future is just as important as signing ready-made stars.

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The most interesting part of the story is the plan Arsenal have presented.

Because Mbemba would need time to qualify for a work permit, Arsenal are said to be considering a European loan before bringing him into the Premier League picture.

The club have reportedly used William Saliba’s pathway as an example, showing Mbemba how patience and the right loan moves can lead to a major first-team role in north London.

Gunners are ready to complete the bargain signing

Financially, this could be smart business. Because his contract is running down, Arsenal would only need to pay compensation of just over £150,000, which is tiny money in today’s market.

For a club that also needs to spend big on attacking reinforcements this summer, these opportunistic youth deals can make a lot of sense.

This is the sort of move Arsenal should absolutely try to complete. Not every signing has to cost £60m or walk straight into the starting XI.

Sometimes, smart clubs win by spotting elite potential early and giving young players a clear plan.

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