(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have made calls for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Gunners are looking to act quickly following their monumental Premier League title win, seeking to reinforce their squad ahead of a demanding season.

Mikel Arteta is intent on building a midfield capable of domestic dominance and a deep Champions League run, and the 26-year-old Italian international has emerged as a high-profile option on their radar.

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Arsenal make contact for in-demand midfielder Sandro Tonali

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided a comprehensive update on the race for the Newcastle engine.

While Manchester United had previously been linked with Tonali, Romano clarified that the Red Devils have gone “cold” on the deal due to the immense financial package required, opting instead to finalise a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson Silva.

This financial hesitation from Old Trafford has opened the door for other heavyweights. Romano revealed that Arsenal have officially entered the mix, initiating contact over the last few days.

However, the Gunners aren’t alone, as Manchester City are keeping tabs on Tonali, although Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson remains priority. Newcastle are expected to demand upwards of £100 million for their prized asset.

Fabrizio Romano said:

“Many questions on Manchester United and Sandro Tonali. You’ll remember there were reports in April and May linking both Ederson and Tonali to United. I can now give you an update on both.

“On Ederson, it was United’s decision and they’ve decided to go for him.

“On Sandro Tonali, the appreciation remains, but my understanding is that he is not particularly close to a move to Manchester United right now. The overall cost — both the transfer fee and salary — is considered too high at this stage, so United are cold on the deal as of today.

“Tonali could be an option for Manchester City, though their current focus is on Elliot Anderson, a player also appreciated by United, who are still monitoring the situation.

“Beyond those two clubs, Arsenal have made calls over recent days regarding Tonali, putting them in the mix as well. More clubs could yet join the race, so the situation around Sandro Tonali may become very interesting.”

How Sandro Tonali would improve Premier League champions Arsenal

A move for Tonali would represent a major statement from Arsenal after their title-winning campaign.

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His ability to control tempo, break up opposition attacks, and progress the ball under pressure would significantly ease the burden on Declan Rice, allowing Arsenal to build one of the deepest midfield units in Europe.

With the transfer window heating up, Tonali’s future is set to become one of the most closely watched sagas of the summer.