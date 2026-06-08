Arsenal target 19 G/A attacking midfielder as Morgan Rogers alternative

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s search for extra attacking quality could lead them towards Morgan Gibbs-White, but the Gunners may not get a free run at the Nottingham Forest captain.



According to The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking the England midfielder, who has become one of the Premier League’s most productive attacking players.

Gibbs-White is seen as a possible Arsenal alternative if a move for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers proves too difficult.

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From an Arsenal point of view, the interest makes sense. Mikel Arteta’s side have been looking for players who can add more creativity, goals and flexibility in the final third.

Gibbs-White is not a traditional winger or a pure No.10, he is more of a roaming attacking midfielder who can drift into pockets, carry the ball, press aggressively and create chances.

Morgan Gibbs-White impressed for Nottingham Forest

His numbers explain why bigger clubs are paying attention.

Gibbs-White scored 18 goals in all competitions last season, including 15 in the Premier League, while playing a key role for Nottingham Forest.

That is serious output for a player who is not operating as a centre-forward.

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For Arsenal, he could be useful in several ways. He could rotate with Martin Ødegaard, play as a left-sided attacking midfielder, or offer a different type of threat against deep defensive blocks.

Arteta already has plenty of technical players, but Gibbs-White brings more directness and personality.

Arsenal need a player like the English midfielder

He plays with an edge, and Arsenal sometimes need that extra chaos in tight games.

The issue is Nottingham Forest’s position. Gibbs-White recently signed a contract extension until 2028, so Forest are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

PSG’s interest only makes things harder, because once a club with their financial power enters the race, the price can rise quickly.

Gibbs-White would be a very smart Arsenal signing, but only if the fee stays realistic.

He is Premier League-proven, creative, experienced, and still at a good age to improve further.

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