Aston Villa see Newcastle United attacker as smart summer addition

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly looking at Harvey Barnes as a possible summer signing, and this is a transfer link that makes sense for both sides.



According to Football Insider, the Newcastle United winger’s future is far from certain, with Villa emerging as one of the clubs monitoring his situation ahead of the new season.

Barnes is not a player Newcastle will be desperate to push out, but his position in the squad has become more interesting.

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The Magpies are expected to reshape their attack after selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, while Eddie Howe is also being linked with new wide players.

That naturally raises questions about who stays, who leaves, and where Barnes fits into the next version of Newcastle’s front line.

Aston Villa want Premier League experienced attackers

From Villa’s point of view, Barnes would be a very useful addition. He is Premier League-proven, direct, quick, and dangerous when attacking from the left.

He also carries a genuine goal threat, which is something Unai Emery always values in wide players.

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Barnes joined Newcastle from Leicester City in 2023 on a five-year contract for a fee believed to be around £38m, so he is still under contract until 2028.

His numbers show why Villa would be interested. In the 2025/26 season, Barnes made 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring 16 goals, including seven in the Premier League and six in Europe.

Across his Newcastle career, he has now scored 30 goals in 118 matches, which is a strong return for a winger who has not always been guaranteed to start.

Newcastle are expected to demand a high fee

The challenge for Villa would be the fee. Newcastle are not in a weak negotiating position, especially after Gordon’s sale gave them financial breathing room.

Barnes is experienced, homegrown and still only 28, so they would not let him leave cheaply.

Barnes would be a smart but slightly expensive option for Aston Villa. He would add pace, end product and Premier League experience without needing a long adaptation period.

For Newcastle, the decision depends on their attacking plans. If Barnes is still central to Howe’s squad, they should keep him.

But if new signings arrive and his role shrinks, selling at the right price could be sensible.

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