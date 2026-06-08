Carrick's midfield rebuild at Man United will not end with the signing of Ederson

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer plan has not really changed: the club want to rebuild the midfield properly, not just patch it up.



According to a source on X, United still intend to bring in three midfielders, with Atalanta’s Éderson expected to be the first arrival once he officially joins in early July.

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That deal already looks close to complete. Sky Sports reported that United have agreed a package worth £34m plus £3.8m in add-ons for the Brazilian, who is set to sign a four-year contract with the option of an extra year.

Éderson is only the start. United’s midfield shortlist is still believed to include Mateus Fernandes, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Alex Scott, Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

Man United are targeting more midfielders

That tells you United are not looking for one type of midfielder. They want energy, control, ball-carrying, defensive security and long-term upside.

The Fernandes link is particularly interesting. West Ham reportedly value him at around £80m, while Real Madrid and PSG have also been credited with interest.

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Meanwhile, The Guardian has reported that Éderson is viewed as part of United’s plan to strengthen for their Champions League return, with Jason Wilcox a big admirer of the Brazilian.

From Michael Carrick’s point of view, this rebuild is crucial. United have had too many seasons where their midfield looked open, rushed or physically overwhelmed.

Éderson should help with intensity and ball-winning, but he cannot solve everything alone.

That is why adding two more midfielders makes sense. One could be a deeper controller, while another may be a more creative or powerful No.8.

Carrick wants more balance in the midfield

If United get the balance right, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo could benefit massively.

United are finally thinking properly. Signing three midfielders may sound extreme, but the squad needs it.

Casemiro’s departure and a lack of consistent control have made midfield the biggest problem area.

The danger is spending big without a clear plan. United must avoid collecting names and instead build a unit that actually fits Carrick’s football.

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