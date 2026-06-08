'There have been early discussions' - Arsenal interest in big money signing confirmed

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Arsenal’s interest in Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers appears to be more than just background noise.



According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, the Gunners have already made early contact with the player’s camp, and that immediately makes this one of the more interesting transfer stories of the summer.

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Crook explained the situation clearly, saying:

“Arsenal’s interest in Morgan Rogers is genuine. I’m told that there have been early discussions between Arsenal and Rogers’ camp. I think if a huge bid is made between 80m and 100m, Villa with their financial limitations might well have to sell.”

From Arsenal’s point of view, it is easy to understand the attraction.

Morgan Rogers has impressed top Premier League clubs

Rogers has become one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking midfielders, offering power, direct running, creativity and the ability to play in multiple roles.

He can operate as a No.10, from the left, or even as a second striker, which makes him exactly the type of flexible attacker Mikel Arteta usually likes.

His numbers back up the hype. Rogers contributed to 26 goals across the 2025/26 season, and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring him as they look to strengthen their midfield and attacking options this summer.

He has also been named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup, which shows how quickly his reputation has grown.

Are Aston Villa open to the sale of Rogers?

The problem, of course, is Aston Villa’s stance. Reports have suggested Villa do not want to sell one of their best players, but money talks.

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If Arsenal really do place an offer in the £80m-£100m range, Villa may have a difficult decision to make, especially with financial pressures still part of the picture.

This would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal but only if they are absolutely convinced he can become a regular starter.

Spending that kind of money on a squad option would be risky.

Rogers has the physicality, personality and Premier League experience to improve Arsenal immediately. But Villa hold strong cards, and Arsenal must avoid turning interest into desperation.

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