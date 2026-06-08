Ex-goalkeeper is being eyed by Man United in a sensible low-cost move

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Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise move to bring Sam Johnstone back to Old Trafford this summer.



According to journalist Alan Nixon, United are looking at the Wolves goalkeeper as a possible experienced reserve option, with the 33-year-old understood to be open to returning to the North West at this stage of his career.

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Johnstone’s link with United is not random. He came through the club’s academy system and knows what the environment is like, even if he never became a regular first-team player.

Since leaving, he has built a solid career with West Brom, Crystal Palace and Wolves, gaining plenty of Premier League and Championship experience along the way.

Man United are set to make changes in goalkeeping department

From United’s point of view, this would not be about signing a glamorous No.1.

It would be about adding a reliable, homegrown, experienced goalkeeper who can support the squad without demanding to start every week.

That could be important because United’s goalkeeper department is expected to change.

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Reports say Andre Onana is back after his loan at Trabzonspor, but he is not thought to be part of Michael Carrick’s plans, while Altay Bayindir is also expected to leave.

Wolves would also be open to business. After a poor season that ended with relegation, several senior players could move on, and Johnstone is one of the experienced names likely to attract interest.

He was not their undisputed No.1, so United may believe they can strike a relatively cheap deal.

Would Johnstone be open to a move to Old Trafford?

The key question is whether Johnstone is good enough for the role United want.

As a backup, yes. He is experienced, professional and knows English football well.

But if United are looking for someone to seriously challenge for the No.1 shirt, they probably need a higher-level option.

This would be a sensible squad move rather than an exciting one. United have bigger issues to solve this summer, especially in midfield and attack, so spending huge money on a reserve goalkeeper would not make sense.

If Onana and Bayindir leave, Johnstone could be a smart, low-maintenance signing.

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