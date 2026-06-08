Man City have Everton attacker on their radar as they get ready to rebuild under Maresca

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s summer plans are already taking shape after Pep Guardiola’s departure, and Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye has reportedly emerged as a surprise target.



According to journalist Alan Nixon, City are considering a move for the Senegal international as they prepare for a new era at the Etihad.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Guardiola has now left after a remarkable decade in which he transformed City and won a huge number of trophies, with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak describing his impact as era-defining.

Ndiaye may not be the biggest name linked with Man City, but the idea is interesting.

He is technically sharp, direct, clever between the lines and capable of playing as a winger, wide midfielder or second striker.

Why Man City are looking to sign Ndiaye?

That flexibility could appeal to City, especially if the next manager wants players who can operate in multiple attacking roles.

The 26-year-old has built a strong reputation at Everton since joining from Marseille.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Premier League data credits him with 66 appearances, 15 goals and three assists in the competition, showing he has adapted well to English football.

His wider career numbers also show steady progress, with 15 league goals for Everton across two Premier League seasons and 39 caps for Senegal, including four international goals.

Everton’s stance will be important. They are not desperate to sell, but reports suggest they would consider letting Ndiaye leave if the price is right.

Ndiaye would love to move to the Etihad

That makes sense from their side. He is one of their most valuable attacking players, and any major sale could help them reinvest across the squad.

For City, the question is whether Ndiaye would accept a role where he may not start every week.

That could be the biggest challenge. City have elite attacking options, and even after Guardiola’s exit, the competition for places will remain intense.

Still, the chance to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs is difficult to ignore.

Ndiaye would be a clever squad signing rather than a superstar arrival. He would bring energy, versatility and Premier League experience, but he would not arrive as a guaranteed starter.

No way back: English star is ready to quit Man City despite Maresca wanting him