Just in: Man United could make ruthless defensive call despire recent renewal

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United could still allow Harry Maguire to leave this summer, even though the experienced centre-back only recently signed fresh terms.



According to Football Insider, United are open to considering offers for the 33-year-old, despite his new deal keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2027, with the option of another year.

That might sound strange at first, but it actually says a lot about where United are heading under Michael Carrick.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The club are trying to reshape the squad, reduce the age profile in key areas and become more flexible in the market.

Experience still matters at Man United

Maguire deserves credit for turning his United career around.

There was a time when it looked almost certain he would leave, but he fought his way back into the team and became a useful senior figure again.

His professionalism, aerial strength and leadership have all been valuable, especially during a period when United needed stability.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

United’s official website confirmed in April that he had signed a new contract until at least 2027, while ESPN reported that he had previously been due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Carrick may want a different defensive profile

The issue is not simply whether Maguire is good enough. It is whether he fits the next version of Man United.

Carrick’s side are expected to play with more control, higher intensity and better progression from the back.

That may lead United to target quicker, younger centre-backs who are more comfortable defending large spaces.

Maguire also missed out on England’s 2026 World Cup squad despite a strong season.

Letting Maguire go would be ruthless, but not completely unfair. He has done well to rebuild his reputation, but United cannot make decisions based only on sentiment.

If a decent offer arrives, the club should seriously consider it. Maguire is still useful, but at 33, he is not the long-term answer.

Ex-goalkeeper is being eyed by Man United in a sensible low-cost move