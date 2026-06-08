(Photo by Harriet Lander - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly identified Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as their leading target after failing in their pursuit of Liverpool star Alisson Becker.

The Italian giants had initially hoped to bring the Brazilian international to Turin, but Liverpool’s refusal to entertain a sale has forced them to explore alternative options ahead of the new season.

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Fabrizio Romano reveals Juventus interest in Emiliano Martinez

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri have swiftly pivoted to Martínez as their new priority target for the number-one spot.

Posting on X, Romano revealed: “Juventus want Dibu Martínez as priority target for GK position after Alisson deal off. Talks have started to ask about price and contract details, high salary but Juve keen to explore move. Another option remains Spurs GK Vicario.”

While Juventus are keen to secure the 2022 World Cup winner, they are fully aware that any potential deal will be complex.

The Argentine shot-stopper commands a substantial salary package that will test the Serie A club’s wage structure.

Tottenham star Guglielmo Vicario remains alternative option

Should negotiations for Martínez prove too complicated, Juventus are understood to have an alternative plan in place.

Guglielmo Vicario remains highly admired by the Turin club and is viewed as a strong candidate should the Martínez deal fail to materialise.

The Tottenham goalkeeper has been linked with a move away this summer, with several Serie A clubs showing interest in the Italian including Inter Milan.

Aston Villa could be forced to sell Emiliano Martinez

Despite Martínez’s immense popularity in the Midlands and his recent success on the pitch, Aston Villa may find themselves in a position where they have to consider significant offers.

To continue investing across the rest of Unai Emery’s squad, Villa might look to cash in on high-value assets to balance the books.

A significant bid from Juventus for the 33-year-old could provide the perfect financial injection for the Premier League side, though the final decision will likely depend on whether Juve can match Martínez’s wage expectations and convince the fan-favourite to make the switch to Italy.