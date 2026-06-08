Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has shortlist prepared for Konate's replacement

Liverpool’s summer rebuild is not only about attacking changes.



Under new head coach Andoni Iraola, the club are also planning seriously for the future of their defence.

With Ibrahima Konaté set to leave Liverpool when his contract expires, the Reds need a high-level replacement rather than a short-term patch.

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Konaté will depart after five years at Anfield following failed renewal talks, making centre-back one of Liverpool’s most urgent priorities.

A left-footed option remains high on the list for Liverpool

One of the names still strongly linked is Gonçalo Inácio, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

From a football point of view, it is easy to see the appeal. Liverpool need someone comfortable progressing the ball, especially if Iraola wants his team to build quickly from the back and play with aggression.

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Inácio’s left-footed profile would also give Liverpool better balance, particularly with Virgil van Dijk no longer a long-term solution.

The Reds have also been linked with Sam Beukema, who appears to be part of a wider shortlist rather than the clear priority.

He would offer experience, composure and tactical intelligence, but Liverpool may want a more dominant name if they are replacing a defender as physically powerful as Konaté.

Future-proofing matters as much as replacing Konaté

Another interesting case is Luka Vušković. No official move has been made, but Liverpool are monitoring his situation closely.

That kind of interest makes sense because elite clubs now try to secure top young defenders before they become impossible to afford.

If Liverpool believe he can develop into a future starter, they should stay alert.

There is also growing attention around Murillo, with Liverpool said to have intensified scouting work on the Nottingham Forest defender.

His Premier League experience, strength and left-sided profile make him a very logical option if the club want someone who can adapt quickly.

Liverpool cannot afford to get this decision wrong. Losing Konaté on a free is already a major blow, and replacing him cheaply for the sake of saving money would be risky.

Iraola’s football will demand brave defenders who can handle space, pressure and quick transitions.

Ibrahima Konaté’s huge Real Madrid package shows Liverpool paid the price for delay