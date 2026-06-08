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Manchester United are in contact with Mateus Fernandes as per Fabrizio Romano’s latest update.

The Red Devils have made the central midfield area their primary recruitment priority under Michael Carrick following the departure of Casemiro, and the 21-year-old Portuguese starlet has rapidly risen to the top of their summer wishlist.

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West Ham tell Man United how much they will have to pay for Mateus Fernandes

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have formally established their financial demands for the highly-rated midfielder.

Posting on X, Romano revealed: “Understand Mateus Fernandes price tag has been fixed by West Ham in a meeting with his camp: £85m. Manchester United in contact with player side, more clubs also attentive and keen.”

??? Understand Matheus Fernandes price tag has been fixed by West Ham in a meeting with his camp: £85m. Manchester United in contact with player side, more clubs also attentive and keen. ?? https://t.co/amCOmcAM9C pic.twitter.com/zhP4iP0hGs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2026

The Hammers find themselves under intense pressure to balance the books and recoup substantial funds following their recent, shocking relegation from the Premier League.

While West Ham view Fernandes as a generational talent who could develop into one of the world’s best players, they accept that keeping him in the Championship is unrealistic.

Consequently, the London club has slapped a steep £85 million valuation on their prized asset to spark a lucrative bidding war.

Man United face competition from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal

United’s leadership group, INEOS, has already initiated contact with the player’s representatives, and reports suggest Fernandes is incredibly keen on a dream move to Old Trafford. However, securing his signature will be far from straightforward.

The Red Devils are bracing for an elite European battle, as powerhouse clubs circle the young midfielder.

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Jose Mourinho has reportedly asked Real Madrid to sign the midfielder while Liverpool under Andoni Iraola are also said to be interested.

Newly crowned Premier League champions, Arsenal, are also said to be closely monitoring the situation and remain attentive to West Ham’s astronomical demands.

With Carrick eager to bolster United’s midfield alongside new signing Ederson Silva, the club will be determined to work fast to land him.

However, it remains to be seen whether United will be willing to meet the hefty £85 million price tag West Ham have slapped on their star player.