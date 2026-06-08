(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Michael Olise scored a brilliant hat-trick for France as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in their final pre-World Cup friendly, delivering a timely reminder of his world-class ability and handing Liverpool fresh food for thought in their pursuit of a Mohamed Salah replacement.

The match served as Didier Deschamps’ last opportunity to fine-tune his side before their Group I opener against Senegal on June 16.

It was exactly the response France needed after a surprise 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast the previous week.

Michael Olise shines for France in 3-1 win over Northern Ireland

Olise broke the deadlock just before half-time in the 42nd minute. After Ousmane Dembélé saw his shot blocked, the rebound fell kindly for the Bayern Munich winger, who finished from close range to give France the lead.

A THUNDEROUS hit by Michael Olise to bag a brace ?? pic.twitter.com/hoO1za4gLT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 8, 2026

The second half belonged entirely to Olise. He doubled France’s advantage with a thmping strike straight into the second half.

And in the 75th minute, he completed his hat-trick in stunning fashion, cutting inside from the right and curling a sublime left-footed effort into the top corner to seal the win for France.

OLISE'S LEFT FOOT IS LETHAL What a way to complete his hat trick for France ?? pic.twitter.com/7rJ5BnsMEA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 8, 2026

Liverpool have been linked with Olise as Mohamed Salah replacement

Olise’s barnstorming display will do nothing to dampen Liverpool’s reported interest in the 24-year-old.

With Mohamed Salah’s departure after nine years as Liverpool’s talisman, leaving as their third-highest ever scorer with 256 goals, the Reds face the enormous task of filling the void on the right wing this summer.

Olise has emerged as one of the most frequently mentioned candidates.

It has been reported that the Bayern Munich star is on Liverpool’s radar as a natural Salah successor, with his left-footed style and goal threat from the right flank drawing direct comparisons to the Egyptian.

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant went further, publicly urging the club to sign him “at all costs.”

The stumbling block, however, is significant. Bayern Munich have been unequivocal in their stance, sporting director Max Eberl stating the winger is “absolutely untouchable” and that the club hasn’t given a sale “a second thought.”

With Olise still under contract in Munich and having notched 19 goals and 29 assists across all competitions this season, Bayern have every reason to hold firm.

For Liverpool fans watching on from Merseyside, though, tonight’s hat-trick will only intensify the dream of seeing Olise in red next season.