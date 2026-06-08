Mourinho requests signing of Man City icon as Real Madrid rebuild begins

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva’s next move is becoming one of the most interesting stories of the summer.

The Portuguese midfielder has now left Manchester City after a brilliant spell at the Etihad, and according to AS, José Mourinho is keen to sign him.

Bernardo has not made a final decision, with his immediate focus still on Portugal and the World Cup.

It is easy to see why Mourinho would want him. Bernardo is 31 now, but he remains one of the smartest and most technically gifted midfielders in Europe.

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He can play centrally, out wide, as a creator, or as a control player in possession.

That kind of flexibility is gold for any manager, especially someone like Mourinho, who values intelligence, discipline and big-game experience.

Bernardo Silva left Man City at the end of the season

Bernardo’s Man City chapter ended after nine years of success.

His next club will not just be buying quality, they will be buying a player with a winning mentality and experience at the very highest level.

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The competition, though, is strong. Juventus and Atletico Madrid are both interested, while Barcelona have long been linked with him.

Bernardo has openly admitted that Barcelona is an option, although he has not decided where he will play next.

Bernardo is most likely heading to La Liga

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has also said Bernardo would fit at Barcelona because he can adapt to any system or style, which shows how highly he is still rated.

However, Barcelona’s recent move for Anthony Gordon could complicate things.

The Catalan club have already spent heavily, with reports putting Gordon’s deal at around €70m plus €10m in add-ons.

That may force them to think carefully before adding another expensive salary.

Bernardo would be a superb signing for Mourinho if the finances work.

He is not the fastest player anymore, but his brain, technique and experience make him valuable to almost any top side.

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