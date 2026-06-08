Federico Chiesa has made a decision on his future following the arrival of Andoni Iraola

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa’s Liverpool future is still up in the air, but the Italian winger is not ready to make a final decision before speaking with new head coach Andoni Iraola.



According to reports from Italy, the 28-year-old wants clarity over his role at Anfield before deciding whether to stay and fight for his place or push for a move this summer.

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Chiesa’s first spell at Liverpool has not gone the way many expected.

Signed from Juventus in 2024, he arrived with a big reputation, but injuries, tactical issues and limited opportunities made it difficult for him to build momentum.

He started just one Premier League game last season and was used only sparingly under Arne Slot.

A possible January exit was reportedly blocked because Liverpool were short of attacking options at the time.

Italian winger has the chance to revive his career

Now, Iraola’s arrival changes the picture. Liverpool confirmed the former Bournemouth boss as their new head coach on a two-year deal after Slot’s dismissal, with the club attracted by his aggressive, high-energy football and proven Premier League work.

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For Chiesa, that could either be a fresh chance or the final sign that he needs a new club.

The interesting thing is that Chiesa still seems open-minded. He reportedly wants to understand Iraola’s plans during pre-season before making any major call.

That is sensible. A new manager means a clean slate, and Chiesa’s pace, direct running and ability to play across the front three could be useful in an intense pressing system.

However, Liverpool also need to be realistic. Chiesa is 28 now, not a young prospect waiting for development minutes.

Chiesa wants more clarity over his future under Iraola

If he is not going to play regularly, keeping him around as an unhappy squad option helps nobody.

He remains open to different possibilities, including a return to Italy if regular football is not available.

Liverpool should give Chiesa a proper pre-season under Iraola before making any final decision.

He is too talented to dismiss without a fair look, especially after such a stop-start period.

But this has to be honest. If Iraola sees a role for him, Chiesa could become a useful attacking weapon. If not, Liverpool should let him leave while his value and reputation remain strong.

Sources: Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has shortlist prepared for Konate’s replacement