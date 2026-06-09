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Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the PSG defender Emmanuel Mbemba during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Athletic, the club has discussed a move for the 18-year-old defender internally. He will be out of contract soon and can leave for a nominal fee. However, the French youth International could command substantial wages. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to pay up.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across France, and he has a bright future. He could develop into an important player for Arsenal in the long-term. Arsenal have focused on signing talented young defenders under Mikel Arteta, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 18-year-old.

Mbemba could be attracted to the idea of joining a big club like Arsenal. However, he needs regular opportunities to continue his development. Game time will be difficult to come by at Arsenal, and perhaps a loan move would be ideal for him if the Gunners do end up signing him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal will be looking to dominate English football in the coming seasons, and they need to build for the future. Investing in young talent would be a wise decision.

PSG will not want to lose a talented player like him, but they are powerless to prevent him from leaving due to his contract situation. It remains to be seen whether they try to convince the player to sign a new deal with them.

Mbemba needs to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. The move to Arsenal would certainly be an exciting opportunity.