Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, celebrates his team's first goal scored. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to bring in a left-winger this summer, and they have identified Kenan Yildiz as a target.

The 21-year-old Turkish International has been exceptional for Juventus, and he is regarded as one of the finest young attacking players in the world. He has all the attributes to develop into a superstar, and Arsenal are hoping to sign him.

Yildiz has been likened to legends like Alessandro Del Piero and Michael Laudrup.

According to a report from The Athletic, Arsenal have already made an enquiry about signing the Juventus attacker, but have been told the player is not for sale. They are now looking at other potential options.

They have used Leandro Trossard as the left-winger this past season, but they need to bring in an upgrade. The Belgian has been very useful for them, but Arsenal need to aim higher if they want to dominate English football. They have Gabriel Martinelli at their disposal, but the Brazilian can be quite inconsistent.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality wide player in the coming weeks. Yildiz has 21 goal contributions this past season.

Meanwhile, Yildiz has all the tools to develop into a future superstar, and it is no surprise that top clubs are interested in him. Any club hoping to sign the player will have to pay well over the odds in the near future.

Juventus will not want to lose a player like him. They have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent years, and they will feel that the Turkish International could help them get back to the top of Italian football.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to return for the attacker in future.