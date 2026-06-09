Jurrien Timber in action for Arsenal against Manchester City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Newcastle will demand a premium for the England International, and Arsenal are unwilling to pay that kind of money for him. It remains to be seen whether they decide to submit an offer for the 23-year-old in the coming weeks.

Livramento has been outstanding for Newcastle in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country. The opportunity to play for Arsenal could be exciting for him. They will be able to offer him Champions League football next season and the opportunity to fight for major trophies. The report from TEAMtalk claims that Newcastle value the player at over £58 million.

Arsenal already have Jurrien Timber at their disposal, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to spend a substantial amount of money on Livramento. There is no doubt that the Newcastle star is a top-quality player, but they are unlikely to drop Timber from the starting lineup. The Netherlands International has been exceptional for them, and he’s one of the first names on the team sheet.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are also interested in the Newcastle defender. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They need more quality in the right back department, and the 23-year-old would be an exceptional investment for them.

Livramento might feel that he has outgrown Newcastle and he needs to play for an elite club, where he can win league titles and the Champions League. The move to Arsenal or Manchester City will be difficult for him to turn down.