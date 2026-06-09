Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates Elliot Anderson and Neco Williams during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Nottingham Forest at the Stadium of Light on April 24, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Morgan Gibbs-White continues to be linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window.

According to Sports Boom, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the player closely, and they could look to make a move in the coming weeks.

Gibbs-White has been outstanding for the Premier League club this season, scoring 15 goals and picking up four assists. He has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to join clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham or Arsenal will be exciting for him.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been overly dependent on Enzo Fernandez and Bruno Fernandes for goals and creativity from the midfield. They need more depth in that area of the pitch, and signing the Nottingham Forest star could be ideal. He will help create opportunities for his teammates, and he can find the back of the net regularly as well.

Tottenham tried to sign the player last summer, but the move did not work out. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Nottingham Forest to sell the player this time. They need more goals and creativity from the middle of the park.

As per Arsenal, Martin Odegaard has not been at his best over the last 12 months, and Eberechi Eze has been quite mediocre as well. It will be interesting to see if they decide to bring in the Nottingham Forest star to add more cutting-edge in the final third.

Gibbs-White will feel that he has outgrown Nottingham Forest, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club. Arsenal could provide him with the platform to fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League.