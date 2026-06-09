Arsenal ready to replace key figure behind the scenes after title winning season

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Arsenal are set for an important behind-the-scenes change, with head of medical Dr Zafar Iqbal expected to leave the club.



According to the BBC, the process of his departure is now underway following a meeting last week, bringing an end to his time leading the Gunners’ medical department.

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It is not the kind of news that grabs headlines like a transfer rumour, but it matters.

Modern football is not only about tactics, recruitment and big-money signings.

The medical and performance departments are now central to whether a team can survive a long season, especially one competing for the Premier League and Champions League.

A highly experienced figure is moving on

Iqbal arrived at Arsenal after a strong reputation in English football.

When his move was first reported, Evening Standard noted that he was set to join from Crystal Palace, replacing Gary O’Driscoll after his move to Manchester United.

His background is impressive. Training Ground Guru reported that Iqbal had spent more than eight years at Crystal Palace and had also previously worked at Liverpool and Tottenham.

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That level of experience made him a significant appointment when Arsenal brought him in.

Arsenal must keep the standards high

The timing is interesting because Arsenal have just come through a demanding campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, so keeping players fit will be even more important next season.

A change in the medical department cannot be allowed to disrupt preparation.

Arsenal have dealt with several important injury issues in recent seasons, and supporters know how much fitness can affect title races.

Losing a senior medical figure means the club must move quickly and carefully to ensure continuity.

Arsenal need a replacement who understands high-performance football, injury prevention and squad management at the very top level.

Transfers will dominate the summer, but this appointment also matters.

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