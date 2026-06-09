Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to improve their defensive unit during the summer transfer window and have identified Jon Martin as a target.

According to a report from Sports Boom, Unai Emery is demanding a central defender this summer and has already given the green light to a move for the Real Sociedad star.

It will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club can get the deal done. They are looking to offer €25 million in order to get the deal done, and Martin could be excited about the possibility of joining Aston Villa.

The report claims that Real Sociedad will not sanction his departure easily and will demand around €50 million to sell the defender. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Meanwhile, the report claims that Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the player. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Arsenal are already well-stocked in defence, with multiple quality players at the back. Martin would struggle for regular opportunities at the North London club. The 20-year-old should look to join a club where he can play regularly, and Aston Villa would be ideal for him.

They will be able to offer him a competitive platform and Champions League football for the upcoming campaign. They have shown great improvement in recent years, and they managed to win the UEFA Europa League last season.

Emery is looking to build a formidable team at the West Midlands club, and Martin would be the ideal acquisition. He has the potential to become a top-class defender, and regular Premier League football could bring out the best in him.