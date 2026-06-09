Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Real Madrid has submitted an offer to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid earlier today.

The Spanish club issued an official statement on their website, claiming that Atletico Madrid has turned down the offer.

The statement claimed that Atletico Madrid were grateful for the proposal, which was made in good faith, considering the amicable relations between the two clubs.

Their statement read: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julián Álvarez. “After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atlético de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player’s release clause.”

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Atletico Madrid responds to Real Madrid statement

However, Atletico Madrid have now responded to that statement, saying they are not considering any proposals for Alvarez and are not grateful for any approach from Real Madrid.

They wrote on X: “Your video of the Pope got cut off before he said he was also an Atleti fan. You may have confused politeness with gratitude, but just to be clear: we don’t thank you for anything. We are neither considering nor evaluating any offer for Julián. How could we not get along, when you make us laugh even more than FC Barcelona?”.

Atletico Madrid further explained that Real Madrid is confusing politeness with gratitude and also mocked their move for Alvarez. Furthermore, they issued another post on X, urging Real Madrid to stop stealing their Academy players.

The explosive response from Atletico Madrid will further strain the relationship between the two clubs. It is clear that Julian Alvarez is not for sale, and Real Madrid’s official statement has rubbed their Madrid rivals the wrong way.

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Alvarez has been linked with an exit

The striker has also been linked with Barcelona, but the Spanish champions have not yet secured an agreement with Atletico Madrid. It seems that the 26-year-old World Cup winner will continue with Atletico Madrid next season.

Florentino Perez had earlier suggested that he would submit a mega offer to bring in a superstar after the presidential elections, and Los Blancos did make a move for Alvarez. It is no secret that they need more quality in the attack, and the 26-year-old would be an exceptional addition.

However, Atletico Madrid’s latest response on social media has clearly slammed the door shut on any potential move. Arsenal were also monitoring Alvarez.