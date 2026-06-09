Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gives the team instructions during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 20, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to make a statement signing in the summer, and they have identified Arda Guler from Real Madrid as a target.

According to Sports Boom, they are showing serious interest in signing the Turkish playmaker. However, the Spanish outfit has no intention of letting the player move on. He is a young player with great potential and could become a star for Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso worked with the player during his time as Real Madrid manager and is looking for a reunion. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince Real Madrid with a lucrative offer.

Guler can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. Chelsea have been overly dependent on Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez for goals and creativity. They need more quality going forward.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool are also monitoring his situation. The 21-year-old Turkish international is highly rated across Europe, and it is no surprise that top clubs are interested in him. Guler scored six goals last season and picked up 14 assists.

However, Real Madrid is looking to build a formidable team, and they will not want to lose one of their best young prospect. They will look to fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League in the coming seasons. They need to keep their best players and plug the gaps in the squad. It will be extremely difficult for any club to convince Real Madrid to sell the Turkish International.

Guler is already playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he has no reason to force an exit. The young midfielder is unlikely to push for a movie either.