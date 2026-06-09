Liverpool face major dilemma as crucial figure could leave for lucrative Saudi move

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be facing another major off-pitch change just as their new era under Andoni Iraola begins.



According to Sacha Tavolieri, current sporting director Richard Hughes is in advanced talks with Saudi officials over becoming Al Hilal’s new sporting director.

The reported plan from the Saudi side is not for an immediate exit.

Instead, Al Hilal are prepared to let Hughes work on Liverpool’s next transfer window before potentially making the move later.

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On paper, that sounds sensible. In reality, it still creates uncertainty at a time when Liverpool need clarity more than anything.

A key figure in the Andoni Iraola project

Hughes has already played an important role in Liverpool’s latest reset.

He was heavily involved in the appointment of Iraola, having worked with him previously at Bournemouth.

That relationship was seen as one of the reasons Liverpool moved quickly and confidently for the Spaniard after Arne Slot’s departure.

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Losing Hughes so soon after that appointment would not be ideal. Iraola needs a sporting director who understands his football, his personality and the type of players required to make his system work.

Liverpool are expected to be active this summer, with defensive reinforcements, midfield additions and attacking changes all possible. That makes the sporting director role hugely important.

Liverpool cannot let distraction hurt the window

The biggest concern is not simply whether Hughes leaves.

It is whether the speculation affects Liverpool’s planning. If he is already thinking about Al Hilal, fans will naturally wonder how fully committed he can be to building Iraola’s first squad.

That said, Liverpool are not a club built around one executive. Their recruitment department has layers, data, scouting networks and senior decision-makers.

If Hughes does eventually move on, the club should be able to handle it but the timing would still be far from perfect.

Liverpool need a clear answer quickly. Either Hughes is fully committed to leading this window, or the club should start preparing for life without him immediately.

Report: 28-year-old is looking to get clarity from Iraola before deciding Liverpool future