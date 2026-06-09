Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola applauds the fans (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are aiming to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

Mohamed Salah has left the club, and they need to replace him. The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe, and he would be a superb investment for the Reds.

They will face competition from PSG for his signature, but Liverpool is pushing hard to win the race. They view the Ivorian as a priority signing for this summer.

The 19-year-old will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League, and Liverpool would be a tremendous move for him. He has previously revealed that he is a boyhood Liverpool fan. He is likely to cost a premium, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can win the race for his signature.

Romano revealed on the Here We Go podcast: “Diomande is probably one of the most exciting and electrifying wingers on the market. “Now, it’s difficult to find players who can be young, talented [good in] one-v-one, fast, score, deliver assists… it’s very difficult. “He’s wanted by Liverpool and PSG. Both clubs are still in the mix. Liverpool are really pushing and really insisting to make it happen. “For Liverpool, he’s a top, top priority. They are offering important money to the player to get it done.”

Diomande could be the ideal long-term replacement for Salah. He is a right sided attacker who will add goals, pace and unpredictability going forward. He has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he has the technical attributes for English football as well. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Liverpool if they manage to get the deal.

On the other hand, PSG are well stocked in the wide areas. Diomande might not be a guaranteed starter for them. Desire Doue plays on the right, and PSG are unlikely to drop him straight away. It would be ideal for the young attacker to move to Liverpool.